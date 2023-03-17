Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

