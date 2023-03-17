Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

