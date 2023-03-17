Gradient Investments LLC Sells 16,412 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

