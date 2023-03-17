Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 90,919 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,919 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

