Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 123,863.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

