Gradient Investments LLC Has $18.91 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,439 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

