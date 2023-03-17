Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 505,174 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 505,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

