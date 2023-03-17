GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. 2,326,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,403. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
