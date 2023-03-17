Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,757.08 or 0.10327467 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $604,803.20 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
