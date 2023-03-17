Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $547,001.87

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $547,001.87 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,685.91 or 0.10751690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
