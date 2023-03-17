Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 4,054,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

