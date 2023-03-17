Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 594,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,839. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

