Gnosis Price Tops $112.84 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $112.84 or 0.00413220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $292.22 million and $4.81 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00367411 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.62 or 0.26699897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

