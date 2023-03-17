GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.