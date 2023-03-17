Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,761. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.