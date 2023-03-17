Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,761. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter.

