Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 634,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,841. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.