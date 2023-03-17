Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE GNL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 280,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

