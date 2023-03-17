Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE GNL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 280,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.