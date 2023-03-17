Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7498 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.
About Glanbia
