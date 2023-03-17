Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

GAIN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 103,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading

