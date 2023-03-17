Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 6,781,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

