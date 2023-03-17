General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 586 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $198.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

