Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Garmin Trading Down 1.0 %

GRMN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. 495,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,453. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

