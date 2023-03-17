Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 717,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

