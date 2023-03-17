Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

GLPI stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

