Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0 %
GLPI stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.