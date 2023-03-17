Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Resources (GALXF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.