G999 Trading Down 2.8% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,581.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001633 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

