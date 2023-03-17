G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.27 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $725.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

