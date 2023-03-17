G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GIII opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $725.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About G-III Apparel Group

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

