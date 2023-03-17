FY2027 EPS Estimates for Aravive, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aravive in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Aravive Stock Up 13.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Aravive stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

