Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,120,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $133.76. 152,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

