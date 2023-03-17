Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $79.73 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $79.73 million and $1.59 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
