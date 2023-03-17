Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 141 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.47 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $273.01 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

