Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 141 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 77,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 173,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.