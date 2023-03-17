Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,466 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.52 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.