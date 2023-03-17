FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $374.28 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $374.28 million and $4.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00004422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

