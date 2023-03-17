FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $198.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $201.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

