Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $128,000.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 156,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

