Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of FCX remained flat at $36.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,668. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

