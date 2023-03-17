Frax Share (FXS) Trading 10% Higher This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $8.71 or 0.00031557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 10% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $648.66 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00360771 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.66 or 0.26222113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,506,553 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

