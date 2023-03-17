Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00007538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $388,213.71 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00365863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,156.25 or 0.26592210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

