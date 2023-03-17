Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $163,192.17 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00008654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

