Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.27.

BEN stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

