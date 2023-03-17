Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Lifted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 791,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

