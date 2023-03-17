Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 30,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

FOXA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,919. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

