Founders Capital Management Has $726,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

