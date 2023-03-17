Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Further Reading
