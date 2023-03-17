Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FORR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 146,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

