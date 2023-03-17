Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and have sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $72.26 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

