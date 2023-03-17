Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $72.07 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
