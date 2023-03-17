Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $72.07 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 182,531 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

