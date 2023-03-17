Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,160.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

